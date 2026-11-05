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GCPS Parent Mentors: Navigating Social Events and Avoiding Caregiver Fatigue
6 days ago
Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) Parent Mentors are hosting an informative and engaging workshop for parents of students receiving special education services in GCPS schools. This event, “Navigating Social Events and Avoiding Caregiver Fatigue” will provide tips, ideas, and strategies to help families navigate time off from school, social gatherings, and holiday traditions. We will also discuss the importance of self-care as a method for avoiding caretaker fatigue. This workshop is highly recommended for families of students at all levels (elementary, middle, and high school).