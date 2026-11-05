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Teyonah Parris to Star Opposite Denzel Washington in Christopher McQuarrie’s Untitled Thriller
By Blexmedia,6 days ago
Teyonah Parris is set to star opposite Denzel Washington in Amazon MGM Studios and United Artists’ untitled thriller directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Deadline reports exclusively. Written by Scott Barkan and Gregg Zehentner, the film is set for theatrical release October 1, 2027. As previously reported, the thriller follows a...