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How Your Living Setup Shapes Study Life in Australia
By Producer Eric Dye,6 days ago
Your university timetable is only one part of your study routine. The place you live determines where you study, how much time you spend travelling, who you see after class and what you pay each week. Across Australia’s university cities, two students taking the same course can experience very different study days because of their living arrangements. Choosing a home that suits your academic commitments can make those days easier to manage.