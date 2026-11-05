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Disney on Ice brings magic, new characters to Boardwalk Hall
By Michael,3 days ago
Disney on Ice makes its star-studded return to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City for an unforgettable show the whole family will love. The brand-new production, “Spotlight Magic,” brings timeless Disney classics to life while introducing audiences to new characters and beloved stories. More than thirty popular Disney characters will take to the ice showcasing never-before-seen performances, and a soundtrack showcasing classic Disney songs along with hits from the Disney Channel.