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Two Obion County Central High School students earn College Board recognition
By Sasha Moore,6 days ago
OBION COUNTY, Tenn., (KBSI) — Two Obion County Central High School students have received national recognition from the College Board for their academic achievements. Ellie Evans and Carter Ayers were selected as recipients of the College Board’s School Recognition Award, which honors students who demonstrate outstanding academic performance.
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