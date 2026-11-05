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Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
By Jim Harris,5 days ago
Hoyte Pyle caught a nice smallmouth bass on the Spring River this week while fishing with guide Mark Crawford. In Crawford’s report from the Spring River this week, he says they are catching “really nice” smallmouth “here and there.” The trick has been to work bigger flies slow and deep along the river bottom, and work the big rocks along the river bank, as the smallies live under most of them. Like the rest of the state, the Spring still needs more rainfall.
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