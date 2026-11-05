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Three injured after a shooting in Vidalia
By JB Ricks,6 days ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are examining a shooting that injured three individuals. Authorities stated the shooting occurred on E. Jenkins Street near the intersection of Epstein Street on Nov. 4 at approximately 3:57 a.m. Officers said they responded to shots fired in the area, on arrival they were not able to find any of the victims.