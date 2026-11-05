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Maryland Delegate’s Former Campaign Treasurer Charged With Stealing $87,155 Over Nearly 8 Years
By TheBayNet Staff,6 days ago
TOWSON, Md. — The former treasurer of a Maryland state delegate’s campaign committee has been charged with stealing more than $87,000 in political contributions over nearly eight years and allegedly concealing the transactions in campaign finance reports filed with the state. Melissa Ann Smith, 41, of Cockeysville, formerly...
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