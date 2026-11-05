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‘Criminal’ Teaser: Prime Video’s New Two-Part Series Reveals a Family’s Tragic History Catching Up to Them
By Blexmedia,5 days ago
Prime Video has released a teaser trailer and first-look images for Criminal, a new series based on the multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novels by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. All four episodes of Criminal: Part One “Coward” premiere January 13, 2027, followed by all four episodes of Criminal: Part Two “Lawless” on January 27. The series streams exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.