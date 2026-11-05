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Muskrat for Dinner? Thompson’s Seafood Serves Up A Maryland Tradition
By Jessica Jennings,6 days ago
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — Eating muskrat may sound strange to many, but it is a familiar tradition on Maryland tables, and while local trapping season does not open until January, you can buy frozen muskrat now at Thompson’s Seafood Corner Market. If your dinner plans have never included it, Kevin Thompson has a suggestion: onions, pepper, gravy and biscuits.
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