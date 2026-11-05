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California resident is latest to be charged in Utah tap-to-pay scam
By Pat Reavy KSL,6 days ago
OREM — A California man is the latest person charged in Utah County in a tap-to-pay scam investigation. Liu Huan, 36, of Irvine, California, was charged Wednesday in 4th District Court with money laundering, engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, theft by deception, unlawful use of technology to defraud and unlawful use of a financial card, all second-degree felonies; and five counts of unlawful acquisition of a financial card, a third-degree felony.
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