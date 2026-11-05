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Will Trent season 5 premiere date: A November 2026 update
6 days ago
Is there any chance that we are going to hear about a Will Trent season 5 premiere date between now and the end of November over at ABC?. Make no mistake here: It is starting to feel strange that we honestly have not seen one revealed yet! We have gotten at least some news regarding some of the network’s winter shows at this point, whether it be The Rookie, its upcoming spin-off The Rookie: North, or High Potential getting an episode airing after the Super Bowl. Yet, the Ramon Rodriguez drama still has some mystery around it, even with it being one of the more successful scripted shows that ABC has.