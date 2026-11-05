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‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4 Trailer Teases a Dangerous Homecoming, Dulé Hill Among New Faces Joining for Final Season
By Blexmedia,6 days ago
Paramount+ has released the first full trailer for the fourth and final season of Yellowjackets, ahead of its November 20 premiere. Dulé Hill is among the new additions joining the final run, playing Detective Rollins, alongside Molly Ringwald, Devon Sawa, June Squibb, Ken Marino, Sam Braun, and Elijah Wood.