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Nora V. Daniel: ZAAP’s Artist of the Month
By J.W. Dennison,6 days ago
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – November’s First Friday ArtWalk in downtown Zanesville is this week and Nora V. Daniel will be featured as the ZAAP Gallery Artist of the Month. Daniel’s art can be found at 625 Main Street during the art walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Her paintings line the western wall of the gallery and are available for purchase or monthly rental. Daniel is a member of the Zanesville Appalachian Arts Project, or ZAAP, and tells us about her artistic style.