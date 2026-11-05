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Arkadelphia Angler Wins First Legacy Lunker Grand Prize Drawing
By Jim Harris,4 days ago
Justin Rogers hauled in the next-to-last Arkansas’s Legacy Lunker during the 2026 contest period, but that didn’t matter when it came to the winning draw for a $75,000 21-foot Xpress bass boat. Rogers possessed the winning cup with the key to the boat on Oct. 29 to come away with the grand prize after being one of 18 anglers to catch and donate lunkers to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Black Bass Program.
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