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PHOTO — Ohio Couple Adopts Their Six Foster Children at Once: ‘We Love Them with All Our Hearts’
By Amy Furr,6 days ago
A husband and wife in Dayton, Ohio, officially adopted six children they welcomed into their home four years ago. Kevin and Jennifer Kremer are beyond pleased to be able to give those children, who became their foster children more than four years ago, a special place to call their own, Dayton 24/7 Now reported Tuesday.
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