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Schweizer: Abdul El-Sayed Heads to the Senate — with Unanswered Questions About Foreign Meeting with Muslim Brotherhood-Linked Orgs
By Breitbart News,6 days ago
Days before the midterm elections, the Government Accountability Institute found that Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed made a previously unknown trip to Colombia in 2022 where he met with CEOs of several nonprofit groups, some of which have direct ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed has repeatedly denied or deflected charges...