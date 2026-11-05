undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Beautiful weather weekend ahead for Phoenix
By Royal Norman,6 days ago
PHOENIX (AZFamily) — No rain and seasonal temperatures are in the forecast to finish out the week. We will get a little warmer this weekend with highs in the low 80s, but that’s about average for this time of year. A weak storm will spin into northeast Arizona overnight and produce a few showers in eastern Arizona Friday afternoon. But any showers that occur would be light, and no additional flooding issues are expected due to rainfall through the weekend.
1