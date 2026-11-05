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Syngenta’s Dave Flakne receives two agricultural leadership awards
4 days ago
Syngenta’s Dave Flakne received leadership awards from NASDA and CropLife America, recognizing more than 35 years of agricultural policy and advocacy work. Dave Flakne, head of state affairs for Syngenta Crop Protection, received two agricultural leadership awards recognizing more than 35 years of work in agricultural policy, advocacy and industry partnerships.