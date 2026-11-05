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Air quality advisory for parts of Grants Pass due to prescribed burns
By Kaleb Clark,6 days ago
GRANTS PASS, Ore. - Prescribed burning activities are expected to cause intermittent smoke impacts to parts of Josephine County including Grants Pass for the next 48 hours. According to health officials, smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.