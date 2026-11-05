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DJI Launches Matrice 5T With Lidar, mmWave Radar and 1K Thermal Camera
By Industry Press Release,6 days ago
On Thursday, DJI announced the launch of its latest airframe, the DJI Matrice 5T. The company’s new compact enterprise flagship drone integrates lidar, mmWave radar, and vision sensing, alongside 1K thermal and enhanced night vision. Relay modes extend transmission range to up to 40 kilometers, and Onboard AI and Pilot 2 plugins support on-site workflows. The Matrice 5T has an IP55 rating for dust and rain and has up to 59 minutes of flight time. DJI says that all measurements were taken using a production model in a controlled environment.