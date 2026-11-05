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Miami Beach Mounted-Patrol Proposal Awaits Finance Review
By Elena Vega,6 days ago
Miami Beach previously operated mounted police patrols: the department used horses in the 1930s, halted the program during World War II, and later brought patrols back for much of the 1980s and early 1990s. The unit ended in 1992 for financial reasons, according to the Miami Herald. In 2023, then-Mayor Dan Gelber also advocated reviving mounted patrols, the Herald reported.