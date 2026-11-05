undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
El Cerrito High School Football Team, Coach Suspended Amid Criminal Hazing Investigation
By Samantha Kennedy,6 days ago
An East Bay school district said on Thursday that the El Cerrito High School football program was suspended after a police investigation into allegations of hazing, sexual battery and bullying involving 22 former or current student-athletes. The El Cerrito Police Department said it launched an investigation on Oct. 2 after...