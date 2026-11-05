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‘Last place you want to go is government housing’: Curley warns about Tacoma’s direction after tenant measure vote
By JOHN CURLEY SHOW,6 days ago
Tacoma voters backed a sweeping tenant rights measure on Election Night. KIRO host John Curley said the people who wrote it see it as a first step toward something he thinks renters should be wary of: government-owned housing. Curley, host of “The John Curley Show” on KIRO Newsradio, reacted a...
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