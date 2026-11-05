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Sidney Secures Approval for Warren Project
3 days ago
Following nearly two years of federal review and coordination, Sidney Resources received approval from the U.S. Forest Service to mobilize the historic Knott mineralized material at its Warren project in central Idaho. The Knott represents a planned source of material for the company’s offtake agreement with Ocean Partners. With the federal operating-plan approval received, the company said it is coordinating the remaining requirements necessary to initiate mobilization.