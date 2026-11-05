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NVIDIA Vera CPU Sets New Standards for AI Agent Workloads
By Ted Hisokawa,7 days ago
NVIDIA's Vera CPU has emerged as a groundbreaking solution for AI infrastructure, combining high throughput with exceptional energy efficiency. Designed for agentic AI workloads, Vera enables businesses to maximize performance while minimizing power consumption, a critical factor for power-limited AI factories. Performance and Efficiency Benchmarks. In a 100-megawatt data center...