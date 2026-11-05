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“COUNTDOWN 2027” COLTRANE FESTIVAL at Smoke NYC 12/9-01/10
By Ronaldo Oregano,6 days ago
SMOKE Jazz Club located in NYC’s Upper West Side has announced its exciting line-up for the annual Coltrane Festival – one of the musical highlights of the holiday season. Over the course of four weeks (Dec 9 – Jan 10), some of today’s top jazz artists join forces to celebrate the life and musical legacy of the great saxophonist and composer John Coltrane. SMOKE’s 14th annual Coltrane Festival “Countdown 2027” features Ravi Coltrane (pictured above) making an encore appearance at the festival dedicated to his father. Other Festival artists include Vincent Herring, Melissa Aldana, Jeremy Pelt, James Carter, Mark Turner, Eric Alexander, Eric Scott Reed, Nicholas Payton, Randy Brecker, Eddie Henderson, and more. For the complete and most updated concert schedule, please visit SMOKEjazz.com. As always, all Friday night concerts are livestreamed!