undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ADCs, Degraders, Agonists: 4 Deals CMC Teams Should Track
5 days ago
Boehringer, AbbVie, ASKA, and Evommune license ADC, IBD, thyroid eye disease, and degrader assets, raising tech transfer demands for manufacturers. Four licensing agreements announced November 4, 2026, show drug developers sourcing early- and midstage assets across borders.1-4 The deals cover antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engagers, an oral receptor agonist, a subcutaneous antibody, and a molecular glue degrader. Each of these brings its own technology transfer and scale-up demands.