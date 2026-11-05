undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Mexico Cop Charged With Taking Bribes Also Was Involved in a Bizarre Case of Drug War Infighting
6 days ago
Like many other police officers in New Mexico, Paul Jessen Jr., a Bernalillo County sheriff's deputy, was willing to accept bribes from Albuquerque defense attorney Thomas J. Clear III in exchange for compromising DWI cases against Clear's clients. But according to a federal indictment filed this week, Jessen was leery of taking cash. After talking it over with a supervisor who was in on the long-running bribery scheme, the indictment says, Jessen agreed to accept other forms of compensation, including a big-screen TV, a cabinet of Craftsman tools, a generator, gift cards, hotel rooms, and "free legal services."
3