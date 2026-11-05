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EDP445 Arrested In Las Vegas Area On Four Felony Sex Crime Charges
By Troy Smith,5 days ago
Former YouTuber EDP445, whose real name is Bryant Moreland, was arrested Wednesday in the Las Vegas area on four felony sex crime charges filed in Kern County, California. The Kern County District Attorney’s Office said he is charged with attempting to commit lewd acts upon a child, meeting a minor for lewd purposes, contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense, and distributing or showing pornography to a minor.