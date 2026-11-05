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Rapid City Voters Approve Historic $107M School Bond, Ending 53-Year Dry Spell
By Reed Langer,6 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time in more than five decades, Rapid City voters have approved a school bond issue. The $107 million bond measure passed Tuesday night with a resounding 67% approval rate, marking the district’s first successful school bond election since 1971 and reversing decades of facility setbacks across Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS).