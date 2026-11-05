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Pioneer cross country takes third and sixth
By Mike Tanner, Sports Reporter,5 days ago
Pioneer finished third in girls and sixth in boys at the Section VI Cross Country Meet at Elma Meadows on Oct. 30. The Panthers ran in Class B-2. Niagara-Wheatfield won the overall Class B title and the Falcons will be going to the State Meet as a team for the girls meet. Hamburg finished second and Pioneer finished third, while City Honors of Buffalo won the B-2 title. The girls B-2 run had 31 runners.