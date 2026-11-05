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Hammitt Opens New Boutique at Fashion Island
By Chelsea Raineri Archaga,5 days ago
The California-based handbag brand brings its signature leather bags and accessories to Newport Beach. California-based handbag brand Hammitt has opened a new boutique at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. Known for its leather handbags, signature metal hardware, and functional designs, the brand offers a range of styles, from everyday crossbody bags to larger totes and statement pieces. The new store gives Orange County shoppers a new space to browse Hammitt’s collections, including its best-selling designs and seasonal releases. Located at Fashion Island, the boutique adds another handbag destination to the shopping center’s retail lineup.
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