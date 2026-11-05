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Stolen heavy-duty trailer recovered in Sun Valley after traffic stop, WCSO says
By Katherine Nowicki,6 days ago
A stolen trailer was recovered and returned to the owner, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). Authorities say that just over a week ago, surveillance footage captured the theft of a heavy-duty trailer from a local business owner's property in Sun Valley. On Thursday, that same trailer was recovered following a traffic stop by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
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