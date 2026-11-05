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Focus West Michigan 11-6-26: GVSU AI Summit
By Shelley Irwin,6 days ago
National experts, policymakers, and community leaders gathered at Grand Valley State University examining artificial intelligence opportunities and challenges across society; Meijer is accused of selling shrimp from India produced with forced labor; Detroit Lions player Jack Campbell says he now has full movement of his lower body; Incumbent Democrat Kristian Grant retained her seat in Michigan's 82nd House District; Republican Joe Moss will represent Michigan's 89h House District; the Grand Rapids comptroller suing the city over its downsizing of his office has been ousted from that job by voters.