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National experts and community leaders gather at Grand Valley State University for AI summit to examine opportunities and challenges
By WGVU News,5 days ago
“We’ve seen a lot of issues related to data center development and algorithm bias.”. Kareem Scales is CEO of Scales Consulting and an organizer for Grand Valley State University’s “Humans in the Lead: Community AI Summit.”. “Often times, those conversations have been happening kind of behind the...