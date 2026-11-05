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Blue Origin’s next launch now won’t happen until 2027
By Jay Peters,6 days ago
Is a senior reporter covering technology, gaming, and more. He joined The Verge in 2019 after nearly two years at Techmeme. Blue Origin plans to do its next New Glenn rocket launch in January 2027, according to CNBC and the Financial Times, which cite a memo from CEO Dave Limp sent to staff. The new timeline follows a May launchpad explosion that damaged Blue Origin’s New Glenn launchpad ahead of a flight that would have brought Amazon Leo satellites into space.