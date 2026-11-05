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NFL Thursday Night Football preview: Ravens to start rookie Joe Fagnano at QB vs. Jaguars
By Frank Schwab,3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens had hope before kickoff last Sunday. Ahead of their kickoff on Thursday, most of that hope has vanished with two months left in the season. The Ravens suffered not one but two quarterback injuries on Sunday. Lamar Jackson dislocated his right thumb on his first play back from an ankle injury, then Tyler Huntley injured his toe. Both players are on injured reserve.