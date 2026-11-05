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Ceres, faith-based investors sue Kentucky over law targeting proxy advice
By Lamar Johnson,5 days ago
Sustainability nonprofit Ceres and faith-based investors the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility and United Church Funds filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Kentucky last week, challenging a law that targets proxy advisers for considering nonpecuniary factors. The lawsuit was filed on Friday in U.S. District Court for the...
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