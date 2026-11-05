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12 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do on a Cruise
By Ilana Schattauer,6 days ago
There are several things you can do on a cruise that you wouldn’t know about, expect or even think to ask for. I found that out recently at the hairdresser. I was chatting with someone who had never been on a cruise, and she said, “I didn’t know you could actually do that on a cruise.” It got me thinking that a lot of first-time cruisers, and probably plenty of seasoned ones, don’t know several of these.