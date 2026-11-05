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» Defendant Pleads Guilty to Reckless Endangerment in Shooting Case
By Editor’s Corner,6 days ago
Felix Dantzler Jr., 60, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment on Nov. 5 in connection to events at a residence on the 3000 block of Westwood Avenue in Oct. 2025. According to the charging documents, police responded to a disturbance the Westwood residence around 3:35 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2025. Officers heard a gunshot come from inside the home and later say they recovered an AR-15-style gun and a shell casing from the bedroom.
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