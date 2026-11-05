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Groton awarded $60K for Station Avenue gateway, wayfinding improvements
By Submitted Article,4 days ago
GROTON — The town has been awarded a $60,000 Massachusetts Downtown Initiative Capital grant through the commonwealth’s fiscal 2027 Community One Stop for Growth. The award, recorded as the Groton Gateway Upgrade, will support Station Avenue gateway and visitor wayfinding improvements that connect the Nashua River Rail Trail with Groton Center.