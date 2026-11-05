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Discover an Underappreciated Jazz Legend in Exclusive Trailer for …And Damn He Could Play
By Jordan Raup,6 days ago
He may not be a household name when it comes to the world of jazz, but the influence of Marcus Belgrave is felt far and wide, playing with Ray Charles, Charles Mingus, the Funk Brothers, and more. His life story now gets the documentary treatment with …And Damn He Could Play: The Marcus Belgrave Story, directed by Timashion Jones and featuring narration from Wendell Pierce. Ahead of its DOC NYC world premiere on November 13, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the first trailer and poster.