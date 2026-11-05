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Representatives of Cindy Hyde-Smith send letter to counties, demanding preservation of all affidavit ballots
By Emma Nisbet,6 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lawyers representing Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s campaign sent a letter Thursday to election commissioners and circuit clerks demanding “the immediate separation, secure custody, and preservations of all affidavit ballots cast” in Tuesday’s general election. “Each county must maintain these ballots and their associated...