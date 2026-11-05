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How to Watch: Michigan vs Michigan State, top action from Week 10
By Daniel Plocher,6 days ago
It’s Michigan vs Michigan State… not on network television. Here’s how you can watch the Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy on Saturday:. Heading into the regular season both the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans brought new head coaches into the fold. Neither Kyle Whittingham nor Pat Fitzgerald have had the opening year that they anticipated since then.