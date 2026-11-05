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Camp Snap’s screen-free camcorder for kids records without Wi-Fi, and has a ‘TikTok’ setting
By Sarang Sheth,6 days ago
In 1987, Fisher-Price tried to turn every kid into a junior Spielberg with the PXL-2000, a $179 toy camcorder that recorded grainy black-and-white video onto regular audio cassettes. It flopped as a toy, then became a cult favorite among art-school filmmakers, which is the most ’80s plot twist imaginable. Nearly four decades later, Camp Snap is taking its own swing at the kids’ camcorder with the CS-8 Mini. It’s a $149.99 screen-free video camera for ages 6 and up, styled after a 1970s Super 8 camera. Pull the trigger, record a clip, and wait until you get home to see what you shot.