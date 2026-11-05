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New free ski game allows players to experience almost any resort in Colorado — and around the world
By Ryan Spencer,6 days ago
Gergely Kovács has never skied or snowboarded in the Colorado Rocky Mountains — at least not in real life. But Kovács — who lives in Budapest, Hungary — has visited Breckenridge Ski Resort and other Colorado ski resorts virtually. The free online game he created allows users to ski or snowboard at more than 6,000 ski resorts around the world, including nearly every single resort in Colorado, big or small.