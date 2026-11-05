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What to know about Falcons - Bengals in Week 9
By Dave Choate,4 days ago
The Falcons are facing a tough matchup in Madrid against a high-flying Bengals team. From rain in Florida to sunny skies in Spain, from a punishing rushing attack to a high-flying aerial assault, from a division rival to an AFC powerhouse in the making. The Falcons are facing a very different kind of challenge in very different circumstances this week, and they must be ready to rise and face that challenge after a sloppy, stupid loss against the Buccaneers in Week 8.