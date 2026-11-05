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Carolina Panthers announce Devin Lloyd as Salute to Service Award Nominee
By DJ Beal,6 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – The Carolina Panthers today announced linebacker Devin Lloyd as the team’s nominee for the 2026 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The annual award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to supporting U.S. service members, veterans, and their families.