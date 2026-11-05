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Texans: Learn How to Navigate Public Healthcare with New Bilingual Resources
By Catherine Stewart,4 days ago
Navigating the public healthcare system is a challenge for anyone. It’s littered with acronyms, complicated medical and legal terms, and the information isn’t always accessible for people with disabilities or non-English-speakers. This leads to people being kicked off healthcare coverage and missed medication, treatments, and appointments, and so...